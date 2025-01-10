Will Anderson fires up Texans teammates with strong message for playoffs

Will Anderson Jr. admitted he didn't fully understand the playoffs would feel as different as they did during his rookie season. This year, the Houston Texans defensive end says he's prepared for what's ahead — and has a message for his team.

Anderson said the Texans were just two games away from the Super Bowl last season "we got four games to lock in. We got four games for everybody to sacrafice whatever you can sacrafice."

He also said they're mentally prepared for what lies ahead.

#Texans team captain Will Anderson Jr., had a special message today for his teammates as they huddled up today before playoff game against #Chargers @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/sSeSFpVZ9p — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 9, 2025

Anderson, who won the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, is coming off another strong campaign. He recorded 37 tackles with 11 sacks while playing in 14 games. A high ankle sprain cost him two and he sat out the finale to rest for the postseason.

He wasnt the team's sack leader, however, with veteran Danielle Hunter taking home that honor.

Hunter, who was added in free agency this offseason, recorded 46 tackles and 12 sacks. His presence was felt as the Texans boasted one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. He was also a great mentor for Anderson, who called Hunter an underrated player in this league.

When asked about the best advice Hunter gave him, Anderson said he told him not to worry about sacks. He told him "Don't try to go out there and do anything different, trust your process" and those will come.

The Texans will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, a game where they're the home underdogs. They have confidence they can win though, and they've proven they can beat anyone when they execute well.

That's the message Anderson hopes gets through to his teammates.

More Texans news and analysis