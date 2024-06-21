3 biggest contracts the Houston Texans have ever given out
We’re in a time of Houston Texans football where we’re discussing potentially large contracts for some of their star players. What kind of contracts CJ Stroud, Tank Dell, Derek Stingley Jr, Jalen Pitre, and Will Anderson will receive? That doesn’t include any of their current rookies either, who if they perform well to begin their careers, will get a lot of money as well.
Houston has already started handing out contracts to their draft picks, with Nico Collins just recently signing a new contract extension. And they’ve also given out big contracts in the past couple of years to players they didn’t draft, like Joe Mixon, Danielle Hunter, and Dalton Schultz.
How often do big contracts work out for the Texans in history? In their short 22 years of existence, the Texans have a pretty solid batting average when it comes to handing out big money. However, as with all 31 other teams, there are some huge misses too. With how well the Texans are playing now, it’s easier to forget about those failures and look at the success they’ve had with multi-year contracts.
This Texans' regime did something previous regimes couldn’t spend their money wisely. This off-season they used their cap space to bring in both quality depth players, and stars to fill out their roster. So, as we sit here without much Texans football happening until July when training camp opens, let’s take a look back in Texans history and look at the top three biggest contracts they’ve ever handed out.