Derek Stingley struggles to hold back laughter discussing Rex Ryan’s Texans slander

For the second year in a row, the Houston Texans host a playoff game at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card Round. This Saturday, they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers, an 11-6 team with an impressive offense.

Led by Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, J.K. Dobbins, and Quentin Johnston, the Chargers pose some serious challenges for the Texans. Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. understands this as much as anyone.

When asked about the upcoming matchup, Stingley praised the work Los Angeles has done this season saying the defense needs to be prepared for a tough game. He was also asked about the fact that the home team is the underdog.

More specifically, he was asked his opinion on a comment from former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who said the “Chargers basically get a bye week against the Texans.”

Stingley cracked a smile and held back a laugh when asked, following that up by saying people like Ryan “can say what they want” and “they won’t be on the field with us.”

#Texans Pro Bowl corner Derek Stingley Jr., on matchup with #Chargers offense headlined by Justin Herbert @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/I3DFNv3RWK — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 9, 2025

Stingley also praised his defensive line, saying they go hard from the first to the last play. According to the All-Pro corner, the secondary gets fired up seeing them fly around making plays in the offensive backfield.

Before diving into all of that, Stingley also gave a nod to the fans. Now in his second playoff run, he praised the extra energy the home crowd brings into the playoff atmosphere. Still, he’s reminding the younger players who aren’t experienced in the postseason that “football is football,” so while they need to be prepared for the moment, they can’t make it bigger than it is.

