Texans inactives vs. Titans in Week 18: Will Houston have to face Tony Pollard?

The Houston Texans play their final regular season game on Sunday, facing the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. It's the second meeting between the two teams this year, and the Titans beat Houston shockingly 32-27.

There was a lot that went wrong in the loss, including the defense surrendering a 70-yard touchdown to Chig Okonkwo and a 63-yard bomb to Calvin Ridley. But the main issue was the inability to stop Tony Pollard, who went for 129 yards from scrimmage and ran a touchdown.

In Week 18, Pollard is listed as questionable but has some serious incentives. He can earn up to $500,000 in incentives if he runs for 83 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans. With Tyjae Spears out, he should get the chance — if he can play.

Pollard is listed as questionable but according to Adam Schefter, he's expected to suit up.

Titans RB Tony Pollard, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Texans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2025

With that being said, let's look at which players will be inactive for each team, starting with a reminder of the Week 18 injury report.

Houston Texans injury report

Here’s a look at the Texans final regular season injury report, courtesy of their official website.

OUT:

Shaq Mason, G, Knee

Denico Autry, DT, Knee

Foley Fatukasi, DT, Ankle

Jeff Okudah, CB, Concussion

QUESTIONABLE:

Christian Harris, LB, Ankle

Jamal Hill, LB, Hamstring

Tennessee Titans injury report

OUT:

Tyjae Spears, RB, Concussion

Colton Dowell, WR, Knee

Tyler Boyd, WR, Foot

Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Shoulder

Nick Folk, K, Abdomen

Arden Key, LB, Hand

Otis Reese, LB, Ankle

Amani Hooker, S, Shoulder

QUESTIONABLE:

Tony Pollard, RB, Ankle

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Abdomen

Houston Texans inactive list in Week 18

Shaq Mason, G

Nick Broeker, G

Denico Autry, DT

Will Anderson, DE

Foley Fatukasi, DT

Christian Harris, LB

Jeff Okudah, CB

#Texans inactives: Will Anderson Jr. Denico Autry, Nick Broeker, Christian Harris, Foley Fatukasi, Shaq mason, Jeff Okuday @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 5, 2025

Tennessee Titans inactive list in Week 18

Tyjae Spears, RB

Jha'QUan Jackson, WR

Tyler Boyd, WR

Jaelyn Duncan, OT

Nick Folk, K

Arden Key, LB

Amani Hooker, S

#Titans inactives: Tyler Boyd, Jaelyn Duncan, Nick Folk, Amani Hooker, Jha'QUan Jackson, Arden Key, Tyaje Spears — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 5, 2025

