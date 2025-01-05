Texans inactives vs. Titans in Week 18: Will Houston have to face Tony Pollard?

The Houston Texans play their final regular season game on Sunday, facing the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. It's the second meeting between the two teams this year, and the Titans beat Houston shockingly 32-27.
There was a lot that went wrong in the loss, including the defense surrendering a 70-yard touchdown to Chig Okonkwo and a 63-yard bomb to Calvin Ridley. But the main issue was the inability to stop Tony Pollard, who went for 129 yards from scrimmage and ran a touchdown.
In Week 18, Pollard is listed as questionable but has some serious incentives. He can earn up to $500,000 in incentives if he runs for 83 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans. With Tyjae Spears out, he should get the chance — if he can play.
Pollard is listed as questionable but according to Adam Schefter, he's expected to suit up.
With that being said, let's look at which players will be inactive for each team, starting with a reminder of the Week 18 injury report.
Houston Texans injury report
Here’s a look at the Texans final regular season injury report, courtesy of their official website.
OUT:
Shaq Mason, G, Knee
Denico Autry, DT, Knee
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Ankle
Jeff Okudah, CB, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE:
Christian Harris, LB, Ankle
Jamal Hill, LB, Hamstring
Tennessee Titans injury report
OUT:
Tyjae Spears, RB, Concussion
Colton Dowell, WR, Knee
Tyler Boyd, WR, Foot
Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Shoulder
Nick Folk, K, Abdomen
Arden Key, LB, Hand
Otis Reese, LB, Ankle
Amani Hooker, S, Shoulder
QUESTIONABLE:
Tony Pollard, RB, Ankle
Chig Okonkwo, TE, Abdomen
Houston Texans inactive list in Week 18
- Shaq Mason, G
- Nick Broeker, G
- Denico Autry, DT
- Will Anderson, DE
- Foley Fatukasi, DT
- Christian Harris, LB
- Jeff Okudah, CB
Tennessee Titans inactive list in Week 18
- Tyjae Spears, RB
- Jha'QUan Jackson, WR
- Tyler Boyd, WR
- Jaelyn Duncan, OT
- Nick Folk, K
- Arden Key, LB
- Amani Hooker, S