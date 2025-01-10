How to watch Texans vs. Chargers in NFL Wild Card Round with & without cable

The regular season is over and we're onto the playoffs. The Houston Texans secured the No. 4 seed for the second year in a row after going 10-7.

They'll host the Los Angeles Chargers, who went 11-6 but have the lower seeding since they didn't win their division. This should be a tough game with the Chargers favored, although the Texans have a better chance than some pundits want to give them.

DeMeco Ryans will have his team ready and while the offense slowed down the stretch, they looked strong in their lone drive in Week 18. The addition of Diontae Johnson could also prove vital as they look to send the Chargers home for the season.

With the background set, let's see how you can check out all the action this weekend.

Texans vs. Chargers game details

Date: Saturday, January 11

Saturday, January 11 Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX

NRG Stadium | Houston, TX Kickoff Time: 4:30 pm ET

How to watch Texans vs. Chargers on TV

There are only two games on Saturday, beginning with the Texans and Chargers at 4:30 pm EST. Their game will be featured on CBS. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will play at 8:00 pm, with theirs on Prime Video.

How to stream Texans vs. Chargers

Typically, you can tune in to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season, for any game. That won't be necessary this week; however, it won't be an option in the playoffs. Fans can still stream this one, though, by using Paramount +.

You can also see a live stream of the game on Fubo.

If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.