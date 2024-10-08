Who were the top 5 Texans in Week 5 according to PFF?

The highest-graded Texans in Week 5 vs the Bills:



🥇 C.J. Stroud - 80.6

🥈 Danielle Hunter - 76.4

🥉 Stefon Diggs - 75.2

🏅 Henry To'oTo'o - 75.1

🏅 Derek Stingley Jr. - 74.9



