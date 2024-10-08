Who were the top 5 Texans in Week 5 according to PFF?
By Randy Gurzi
With Week 5 behind them, the Houston Texans are looking forward to Week 6. They’re set to take on the New England Patriots on the road and might be facing rookie Drake Maye.
All their attention is rightfully focused on the Patriots, and the possible starting debut for the third overall pick but we’re spending a little more time looking back at their win over the Buffalo Bills.
Houston appeared ready to run away with the game, thanks to a 20-3 lead, but needed a 59-yarder from Ka'imi Fairbairn to secure the win. The victory wound up being exciting and couldn’t have happened without their stars showing up. Now, with the game in the rear view, several of those stars were praised by PFF who revealed their top five Texans from Week 5.
Three of the top players were defenders, which explains how Josh Allen was held to 9-of-30 passing. Houston had someone at all three levels with Danielle Hunter (EDGE), Henry To'oTo'o (LB), and Derek Stingley, Jr. (CB).
C.J. Stroud led the way in Texans win
As expected, C.J. Stroud led the was as he was the top-rated player for Houston with an 80.6. He finished 28-of-38 for 331 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In just his second season in the NFL, Stroud is already asserting himself as one of the more trustworthy starters in the game.
He was joined by Stefon Diggs, who had 82 yards on six catches. He was able to send his former team home with a loss, an added bonus for the veteran wideout.