Instant reaction: Texans knock off Bills with clutch kick at the buzzer
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans entered the weekend 3-1 but wanted to secure a win over a legit contender. The Buffalo Bills presented the opportunity for them to do this and they took full advantage — although they needed every second on the clock to do so, winning with a 59-yarder from Ka'imi Fairbairn at the buzzer.
That kick ended a back-and-forth game that appeared to be a blowout by Houston, until Josh Allen and the Bills stormed back to tie it at 20 — before Fairbairn ended their hopes.
Texans shook off early deficit to build a massive lead
Houston didn't have the best opening drive, being forced to punt following a three-and-out. They then fell behind 3-0 but responded with 20 points unanswered.
Cam Akers got the party started with a 15-yard touchdown and Nico Collins scored on a 67-yard bomb from C.J. Stroud to make it a 14-3 lead.
Ka'imi Fairbairn added the following two scores, drilling a 50-yarder before the half and a 47-yarder in the third. That second kick put him in the record books as the top scorer in franchise history, as he surpassed Kris Brown.
Bills bounce back in the second half
Buffalo woke up in the third quarter, however, as James Cook scored from five yards out to cap off a 70-yard drive. Keon Coleman then scored on a sensational catch and run on fourth down, making it 20-17.
Houston's defense continued to hold, forcing a punt after an untimely pick from Stroud. Robert Woods had a huge gaffe late on that punt late in the fourth. The veteran fielded the ball at the two and was stuffed for no return. Stroud had another turnover, and the Bills scored on a field goal thanks to the excellent position — due in large part to Woods' decision.
Their defense again got it done as they forced a punt with 16 seconds to play. Woods returned it to the Buffalo 41 and a five-yard pass from Stroud to Dare Ogunbowale was all Fairbairn needed as he drilled a 59-yarder at the buzzer.
Up next for the Texans
Houston is now 4-1 and sends Buffalo away with a 3-2 mark. The Texans will hit the road for the next two weeks as they face the New England Patriots in Week 6 and the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.