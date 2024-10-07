Stefon Diggs got brutally honest about what it meant to beat his old Bills teammates

Stefon Diggs admitted he had the game against the Bills circled on his schedule and the win over his ex-team meant a lot.



“I can’t say I didn’t think about this game when I got traded. I play with a lot of emotions… 𝘐’𝘮 𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭” pic.twitter.com/huET2ci6M8