Stefon Diggs got brutally honest about what it meant to beat his old Bills teammates
The Houston Texans traded for Stefon Diggs over the offseason, landing him for virtually nothing thanks to the Buffalo Bills wanting to cut ties with him. Their loss is the Texans' gain, as Diggs has snagged 31 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns through his first five games as a Texan.
Diggs spent the first five years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who blasted the Texans in Week 3. Diggs, however, was more focused on his second revenge game of the season, as it would be his first opportunity to directly show the Bills what they gave up on by trading him.
Following the 23-20 Texans win, Diggs revealed that this was a game he thought about after he was traded to Houston and that he plays with emotions.
Stefon Diggs got the last laugh against his old team
Not only did Diggs' team win the game but he had a better day than any of Josh Allen's wide receivers. Diggs finished his second revenge game with six receptions for 82 yards while averaging 13.7 yards per catch. Meanwhile, his former quarterback completed just nine of 30 pass attempts and his receivers finished the day with 76 total yards.
The two awkwardly embraced following the game but that was about it as far as conversing went between the two. Diggs might have been bothered by Allen's comments on how none of his current targets care about stats or maybe he really just had the game circled because he wanted to show his former team what they're missing. Maybe a combination of a few things.
Either way, Diggs' team came out on top, thanks to an absolutely atrocious use of clock management by Buffalo in the final 30+ seconds of the game. If the Bills don't completely botch their final offensive possession, the game probably goes to overtime and maybe the Texans don't get the win.
Fortunately, we don't have to think about that today. Diggs' team came out on top and the Texans continue to cruise in the AFC South with a 4-1 record while no other team has more than two wins. Life is good for Texans fans right now.