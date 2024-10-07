Texans could be set to face top rookie QB in Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
This past Sunday, the Houston Texans improved to 4-1 as they knocked off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. They needed a last-second field goal and some late-game clock mismanagement, to pull off the win, but they still got the job done.
Now, they turn their attention to the New England Patriots. Once the most feared team in the NFL, the Patriots are in a rebuilding phase and could make a major move against Houston.
Sitting at 1-4, New England is considering a move from veteran Jacoby Brissett to rookie Drake Maye.
Brissett was a third-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2016, originally taken by New England. He's bounced around the league, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders. He re-signed with the Pats this offseason and was seen as the bridge starter until Maye was ready.
In five starts, he has completed 58.5 percent of his attempts for 696 yards with two touchdowns and one pick. With Brissett under center, the offense has scored 20 points just once and lost to Miami 15-10 this weekend.
Maye, the third overall pick in the draft after Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, was a standout for North Carolina. He's appeared in just one game, going 4-of-8 for 22 yards in their 24-3 loss to the New York Jets.
New England has a lot of holes to fill, making it risky to put Maye on the field. However, they need to learn what they have in the young quarterback and facing off with the 4-1 Texans could be a solid litmus test.