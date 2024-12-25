Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Ravens today?

The Houston Texans are one of four teams that will play on Christmas Day this season. They take on the Baltimore Ravens in the late window, and while it will be odd to see a game played on Wednesday, it's even more unusual in that it's being streamed on Netflix.

This is the first time Netflix will stream NFL games but it's not their first foray into live sports. It won't be the last either as they have a partnership with the WWE starting in January.

Of course, we all hope the NFL stream is better than their last main event, which was the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. That one was plagued with server issues leading to complaints due to buffering for many and a poor picture for those who could get the fight.

We'll have to wait to see how it all unfolds but we do know who will be on the mic and who will be upholding the rules. With that, let's see who the announcers and referees are in Week 17.

Announcers for Texans vs. Ravens

Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Noah Eagle

Noah Eagle Color Commentators: Greg Olsen

Greg Olsen Sideline Reporters: Steve Wyche, Jamie Erdahl

Noah Eagle will call the Texans game for the second week in a row. This time, he's joined by former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, who is quickly becoming one of the top color commentators in the league. There will be two sideline reporters this weekend with Steve Wyche and Jamie Erdahl getting the call.

Referees for Texans vs. Ravens

Head Referee: Alan Eck

The head ref for this AFC showdown is Alan Eck. He's been in the NFL since 2016 and was promoted to referee last year.

Here's a look at his full crew:

Umpire: Tab Slaughter

Down Judge: Derick Bowers

Line Judge: Derek Anderson

Field Judge: John Jenkins

Side Judge: Dale Shaw

Back Judge: Greg Meyer

Houston gets a long break after this game before closing out the season with a road game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 5.

