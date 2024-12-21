Texans score a win with announcers and referees against Chiefs today

The Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. It will be a special Saturday edition of NFL football and with no other teams playing at the 1:00 p.m. EST time slot, all eyes will be on these two teams.

Houston (9-5) locked up the AFC South last week but looks to move up from the No. 4 seed. The Chiefs (13-1) are in the No. 1 spot but haven't secured it just yet. They also have a hobbled Patrick Mahomes, which has the Texans' D-line ready to get after him.

With all that said, let's check out who will be on the call and which referee will be in charge on Saturday.

Announcers for Texans vs. Chiefs

Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Noah Eagle

Noah Eagle Color Commentators: Todd Blackledge

Todd Blackledge Sideline Reporter: Kathryn Tappen

Ian Eagle's son will be on the call, bringing a new voiuce to Texans' football. Noah Eagle worked the Olympics for NBC, calling Team USA's basketball games. He did a great job with that and should do well here. He's joined by former Kansas City draft pick Todd Blackledge with Kathryn Tappen on the sideline.

There will also be a Madden cast on Peacock and that crew will consist of Paul Burmeister, Kurt Benkert, and Chad Ochocinco.

Referees for Texans vs. Dolphins

Head Referee: Carl Cheffers

Carl Cheffers is the head referee, which is a win for the Texans. Cheffers seems to be the one referee who Kansas City fans don't like. While most tend to look the other way when they do anything wrong, Cheffers has been accused of actually (gasp) making calls that go against Kansas City. Perhaps that will make this a fair fight.

Here's a look at his full crew:

Umpire: Brandon Cruse

Down Judge: Mike Carr

Line Judge: Robin DeLorenzo

Field Judge: Eugene Hall

Side Judge: Nate Jones

Back Judge: Martin Hankins

The resposinbities for each position can be found on the NFL Operations website.