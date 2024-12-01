Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Jaguars today?
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans take their game on the road this weekend as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their last meeting came down to the final seconds, with Houston pulling out a 24-20 win.
Jacksonville is struggling this season with a record of 2-9 but they're expected to have their starting QB, Trevor Lawrence, back after he missed two games. Houston is also looking for a spark following a frustrating loss to the Titans last week.
With the stage set, let's see who will be on the mic and who will be in charge of keeping order on the field as the Texans and Jags face off in Week 13.
Announcers for Texans vs. Jaguars
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Kevin Kugler
- Color Commentators: Daryl Johnston
- Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin
It's not the top team for the Texans this week as Kevin Kuglar and Daryl Johnston are on the call. Johnston, known as 'Moose', won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, so his knowledge of the game is always worth a listen — even if he doesn't get the same praise as other announcers.
Referees for Texans vs. Jaguars
Head Referee: Land Clark
In Week 13, Land Clark will be the head ref as the Jags and Texans face one another. A former NCAA ref, Clark was on the field for the 2013 BCS National Championship Game and the 2015 Sugar Bowl.
READ MORE: 3 bold predictions Week 13: Texans offense has field day against Jaguars
He was hired by the NFL in 2018, starting his career as a field judge. He took over as a head referee in 2020.
Here's a look at his full crew:
Umpire: Bryan Neale
Down Judge: Tom Stephan
Line Judge: Jeff Hutcheon
Field Judge: Jabir Walker
Side Judge: Dominique Pender
Back Judge: Brad Freeman
The resposinbities for each position can be found on theNFL Operations website.
Time & Channel for Texans vs. Titans
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Channel: FOX