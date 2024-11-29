Trevor Lawrence expected to play against Houston Texans in Week 13
By Randy Gurzi
Trevor Lawrence has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury and the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped both. Against the Houston Texans in Week 13, he's expected to be back in the lineup.
Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said he's expecting his star QB, and the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, to start at home this weekend.
Lawrence, who signed a five-year $275 million extension this offseason, hasn't led the Jags to much more success than his backup Mac Jones could. Jacksonville is just 2-9 on the season and 2-7 with Lawrence starting.
Even with those struggles, it's undeniable that he gives them a far greater chance to win than Jones. Against the Texans, however, it hasn't been easy for Lawrence.
In seven career games, he's just 2-5 against Houston and has thrown more interceptions (8) than he has touchdowns (7). In their earlier meeting this season, Lawrence was 18-of-33 for 169 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Houston walked away with a 24-20 win.
The Texans are currently in a slump and have gone 2-4 over the past six games. Their last outing was a loss in Week 12 to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 32-27. That was their first loss in the AFC South this season. They still have a firm grip on the division lead but that could slip away quickly if they don't get back on track.