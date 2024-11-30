3 bold predictions Week 13: Texans offense has field day against Jaguars
By Randy Gurzi
Trying to erase a loss to the Tennessee Titans from their memory, the Houston Texans head to Jacksonville in Week 13 to take on the Jaguars. It's their fifth divisional game of the season and their second against the Jags.
Houston is 3-1 against AFC South opponents, including a win over Jacksonville in Week 4. That game came down to the wire, with C.J. Stroud hitting Dare Ogunbowale for a one-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left to secure a 24-20 win.
This weekend, the Texans will try for their fourth win against a divisional rival while aiming to get their offense back on track. That's exactly what happens in these three bold predictions.
3. Joe Mixon gets on track, tops 100 yards
Despite missing three games due to injury, Joe Mixon still has 1,012 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns this season. He's been far better than we saw in Cincinnati, which is saying something considering he had 8,551 yards and 62 touchdowns in eight seasons.
That being said, he's coming off his worst game of the year, going for 22 rushing yards on 14 attempts. He did have 109 against Dallas in Week 11 but Week 10 was another frustrating outing with 46 yards on 25 attempts.
Facing the Jaguars, who are 26th in the league against the run is exactly what he needs to get back on track. That's why this first prediction has Mixon topping 100 yards for the seventh time this season.
2. Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson each record 2 sacks
Danielle Hunter had three sacks against Tennessee, giving him 10.5 on the year. Will Anderson, Jr. added two, giving him 9.5.
The Texans have the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL and they're going to be a problem for the Jaguars. That's why this bold prediction has them both recording multiple sacks once again.
1. C.J. Stroud goes for 3 TDs, 0 picks
Jacksonville's poor run defense was already mentioned but their passing defense is even worse. Heading into this game, they're last in the NFL in yards surrendered through the air (3,061) and touchdown passes given up (23). That's the perfect recipe for C.J. Stroud, who needs to find his rhythm.
In Week 4, he had 345 yards with two touchdowns and no picks against the Jags. That remains his best outing of the season and this final bold prediction has him topping that. Look for Stroud to cross the 300-yard mark while tossing three touchdowns and protecting the ball with no interceptions.