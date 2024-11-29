C.J. Stroud to wear emotional-charged cleats for My Cause My Cleats
By Randy Gurzi
Every year, the NFL encourages players to participate in the My Cause My Cleats campaign where they share their passions. On Sunday, the Houston Texans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and C.J. Stroud is one of many players who will be showing off some custom footwear for a good cause.
Stroud is wearing cleats to support empowerment for single mothers while also raising awareness for children with incarcerated parents.
Aaron Wilson shared a look at the red, white, and blue design which features a bible verse, Mark 12:31.
Stroud knows the struggle of both situations. The youngest of four children, Stroud's mother had to raise him on her own since middle school. Stroud's father was sentenced to prison for multiple crimes and is serving 38 years to life under the three strikes law in California.
A devout Christian, Stroud wored cleats in 2023 to raise awareness for prison reform.
C.J. Stroud looks to get back on track in Week 13
Stroud, who won the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award has been in a slump in recent weeks. He's thrown five interceptions in three games, which is the same number he had as a rookie.
Houston is 1-2 in that stretch and 2-4 over the past six games. They're still in control of the AFC South but could use a win against the Jaguars to boost their confidence before a Week 14 bye.