Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Chargers today?

The NFL playoffs are here as the Houston Texans are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon.

Houston finished 10-7, winning the AFC South and earning the No. 4 seed. The Chargers had a better record at 11-6 but they were in second place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs. That leaves them with the No. 5 seed and has them on the road.

The Texans are familiar with the postseason after DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud led them to the Divisional Round in their first season with the team. That familiarity has them ready to roll according to fellow sophomore Will Anderson.

With the stage set, let's see who will be calling the game and which referees will be keeping the teams honest.

Announcers for Texans vs. Chargers

Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Ian Eagle

Ian Eagle Color Commentators: Charles Davis

Charles Davis Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn

This is the same crew that called the game when the Texans knocked off the Buffalo Bills back in Week 5. Perhaps that will bring Houston some good luck as they look for another win over a favored opponent.

Referees for Texans vs. Chargers

Head Referee: Land Clark

The head ref for this weekend is Land Clark. Officials make it to the playoffs based on their work and Land, who is in his seventh season in the NFL and fifth as a referee, is in his fifth postseason. His crew is also miked up with a couple from his normal group as well as a few others who made it to the playoffs.

Here's a look at the full crew he will be working with:

Umpire: Paul King

Down Judge: Tom Stephan

Line Judge: Carl Johnson

Field Judge: Aaron Santi

Side Judge: Dominique Pender

Back Judge: Brad Freeman

