Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Chargers today?

The NFL playoffs are here as the Houston Texans are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon.
Houston finished 10-7, winning the AFC South and earning the No. 4 seed. The Chargers had a better record at 11-6 but they were in second place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs. That leaves them with the No. 5 seed and has them on the road.
The Texans are familiar with the postseason after DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud led them to the Divisional Round in their first season with the team. That familiarity has them ready to roll according to fellow sophomore Will Anderson.
With the stage set, let's see who will be calling the game and which referees will be keeping the teams honest.
Announcers for Texans vs. Chargers
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Ian Eagle
- Color Commentators: Charles Davis
- Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
This is the same crew that called the game when the Texans knocked off the Buffalo Bills back in Week 5. Perhaps that will bring Houston some good luck as they look for another win over a favored opponent.
Referees for Texans vs. Chargers
Head Referee: Land Clark
The head ref for this weekend is Land Clark. Officials make it to the playoffs based on their work and Land, who is in his seventh season in the NFL and fifth as a referee, is in his fifth postseason. His crew is also miked up with a couple from his normal group as well as a few others who made it to the playoffs.
Here's a look at the full crew he will be working with:
Umpire: Paul King
Down Judge: Tom Stephan
Line Judge: Carl Johnson
Field Judge: Aaron Santi
Side Judge: Dominique Pender
Back Judge: Brad Freeman
Time & Channel for Texans vs. Chargers
- Date: Saturday, January 11
- Time: 3:30 p.m. CST
- Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- Channel: CBS/Paramount +