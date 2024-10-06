Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Bills today?
The Houston Texans are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 in what looks to be one of the best games of the weekend. Both teams are 3-1 and expected to win their divisions and host playoff games in January.
This game is important for a variety of reasons but playoff seeding is one of the most important reasons. If the Texans can grab a key tiebreaker over the Bills, it'll help them should the two teams finish with the same record at the end of the season.
Another reason why winning this game would be big for the Texans is that they're still the young bucks hoping to prove their worth to the rest of the league. Last year was a surprise season for Houston but now there's an expectation for this team. They got blown out by the only "tough" team on their schedule so far so winning against Buffalo would do wonders for Houston's status moving forward. Oh and it's the Stefon Diggs revenge game!
With such a big match-up on tap, let's check out the announcers and main referee for Texans vs. Bills.
Announcers for Texans vs. Bills
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Ian Eagle
- Color Commentators: Charles Davis
- Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
This is the best crew the Texans have had so far, at least in non-primetime games. They'll get Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn, which is CBS' third-best team behind the Nantz/Romo/Wolfson and Harlan/Green/Collins.
Referees for Texans vs. Bills
Head Referee: Clay Martin
The head ref for this enticing AFC showdown will be Clay Martin, who became an NFL umpire in 2015 before getting promoted to referee in 2018. He was the head ref for two Texans games in 2023, one being the November loss to the Jaguars and the other being the blowout playoff win against Cleveland. He did not ref a single Bills game in 2023.
Time & Channel for Texans vs. Bills
- Date: Sunday, October 6th
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- Channel: CBS