3 moves that will turn Houston Texans into a Super Bowl contender

A 10-7 season ended in disappointment for the Houston Texans as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

It was the second time in as many years they lost in Round 2, but they know they're close. They're already working toward improving in 2025 as they let Bobby Slowik go and are searching for a new offensive coordinator.

In addition to finding the right man to call plays, DeMeco Ryans and the Texans need to make the following moves to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025.

3. Fix the offensive line

Houston not only fired Bobby Slowik but also relieved offensive line coach Chris Strausser of his duties. Considering the issues they had with pass protection in 2024, it's hard to fault them for making this move.

Whoever they hire will have their work cut out for them. Hopefully, they'll have some new faces to work with as well.

The primary need for Houston is at left guard. It's clear Kenyon Green isn't the answer and it's time to move on. Perhaps they saw enough from Tytus Howard to keep him in this spot but that would leave Blake Fisher at right tackle, and he too left something to be desired.

At this point, no one's job should be safe. The No. 1 goal has to be protecting the quarterback, so everyine should be evaluated.

2. Find a run-stuffing nose tackle

Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, Jr. might be the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. Houston also boasts two capable interior pass rushers in Mario Edwards and Denico Autry — although Edwards is set for free agency.

What they don't have is a true run-stuffing nose tackle they can depend on. Foley Fatukasi was their primary nose but he missed six games and is another pending free agent.

Whether it's in the draft or free agency, the Texans need to upgrade this position.

1. Re-sign Stefon Diggs

Adding Stefon Diggs never made the impact Houston hoped it would. The veteran wideout suffered a torn ACL during a win over the Indianapolis Colts, sending him to the IR after eight games.

Diggs finished his first season with the Texans by recording 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions. Those numbers are fine but they could have been even better if C.J. Stroud wasn't constantly under duress.

That's why Houston needs to ensure they not only fix their offensive line but also find a way to retain Diggs for one more season. Diggs sounds willing to return and while he might not be the Pro Bowler he once was, he's more than capable of doing damage — especially with the attention Nico Collins commands.