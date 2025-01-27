Did DeAndre Hopkins shade the Texans in post-game interview?

The Houston Texans were knocked off by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Now, the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl following a narrow win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. That means former Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will make his first appearance in the league’s title game.

Hopkins, who has been in the NFL for 12 years, was asked about his feelings after the team’s latest victory. Clearly emotional knowing what’s ahead, Hopkins thanked the Chiefs for giving him a shot while saying “A lot of people wrote me off.”

What a moment for DeAndre Hopkins.



12 years in the league. Four teams. Five-time Pro Bowler.



First AFC title game in the books, and now first Super Bowl on the way.



"They gave me a shot." #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/NtExyKqdTe — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) January 27, 2025

Hopkins began this season with the Tennessee Titans but was traded to Kansas City after six games.

READ MORE: The 20 best wide receivers in the history of the Houston Texans

In 10 games with the Chiefs, Hopkins recorded 437 yards and four touchdowns on 41 receptions. He’s been quiet in the postseason with just 11 yards on one reception but he proved during the season he still needs to be taken seriously.

Texans were robbed when trading DeAndre Hopkins

The most interesting comment from Hopkins might have been a slight against the Texans.

Hopkins said that he was traded for “pennies on the dollar” while in his prime. That was a reference to the trade when Houston sent him to the Arizona Cardinals in a ridiculously lopsided trade.

Arizona unloaded running back David Johnson and his albatross of a contract on Houston in exchange for Hopkins. The Texans also received a second and fourth-round pick but that’s nothing compared to the value Hopkins brought at that point in his career.

It’s hard to fault Hopkins if he’s still upset about that trade — it’s also hard to fault any fans who might still be upset about that trade.

In the end, it’s all working out for Hopkins who could wind up earning a Super Bowl ring in a couple of weeks.

More Texans news and analysis