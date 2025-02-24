When is the 2025 NFL Combine? A Houston Texans fan guide

The Houston Texans have work to do to take their next step in the playoffs.

Houston has reached the second round two years in a row, this year falling to the Kansas City Chiefs. In that loss, their defense did everything in its power to keep them in the game, while the offense struggled to move the ball and protect quarterback C.J. Stroud.

That’s why most mock drafts have them targeting offensive help. Whether it’s a wide receiver to pair with Nico Collins or an offensive lineman to keep Stroud clean, pundits seem to agree the Texans need to prioritize fixing the offense.

Of course, they need help on defense too—primarily at defensive tackle.

Free agency will play a role in their plans to fill these gaps, but the 2025 NFL Draft will be even more critical. That’s why Houston fans should tune into the NFL Combine this year to see which rookies could fit with their franchise.

That being said, we’ve got all the information below for you to catch the action when the 2025 class puts its talent on display.

Key Dates for the 2025 NFL Combine

The Combine’s on-field action runs from February 27 through March 2, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here are the key dates to watch:

Thursday, Feb. 27 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers

Friday, Feb. 28 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends

Saturday, March 1 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Sunday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

With the 2025 NFL Combine just days away, Texans fans have a prime chance to scout the talent that could elevate their team’s playoff push. Whether it’s bolstering the offense or shoring up the defensive tackle spot, Houston’s next big move starts in Indianapolis.

