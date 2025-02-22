Can the Texans find C.J. Stroud’s next great weapon at the 2025 NFL Combine?

After a promising 2024 season ending in a Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans head into the 2025 NFL Draft with the 25th pick and a clear mission: bolster an offense that faltered when injuries hit.

With Stefon Diggs’ free agency looming, Tank Dell rehabbing a serious knee injury, and Nico Collins as the lone sure thing, general manager Nick Caserio might target a wide receiver to keep C.J. Stroud’s ascent on track.

That's why it's no surprise to see prospects such as Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden land with Houston in recent mock drafts. But will they realistically pull off such a move with other pressing needs?

Houston struggled to keep the offense humming in 2024, and much of that was due to the lack of reliability outside of Collins. However, their struggles on the offensive line were just as detrimental.

This makes it just as common to see an offensive lineman selected in Round 1. The Texans must replace Kenyon Green at left guard, and an argument could be made that no one's job is safe following the change at offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Who should be the Texans top target outside of Egbuka and Golden?

If Houston wants to use their first pick on an offensive lineman, they would still have options. Isaiah Bond stands out as a deep threat who is expected to run in the 4.3s at the Scouting Combine.

Turned on the jets 💨@isaiahbond_ - the fastest player in CFB for week 3 via @RAanalytics pic.twitter.com/OJzs2Quv22 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 18, 2024

Bond is undersized at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, but averaged 15.9 yards per catch for Texas in 2024. He lacks polished route-running skills but can help Collins stretch the field while giving Houston a deep threat as they wait for Tank Dell to recover.

A potential second-round pick, Bond makes sense should he be available at No. 58. There are no guarantees that will happen, which is why Caserio has yet to close the door on Diggs' return.

However they plan to attack the position, Houston can't go into 2025 with Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie battling for the WR2 spot. They have to get Stroud a weapon or risk another frustrating year on offense.

