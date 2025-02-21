Houston Texans linked to deep threat WR desperate for consistent QB play

With Stefon Diggs set for free agency and Tank Dell rehabbing a serious knee injury, the Houston Texans need more depth at wide receiver.

Dots were connected to players such as Tee Higgins but that dream was put to rest when it was reported the Cincinnati Bengals would use the franchise tag to retain him. That leaves other big-name options such as Chris Godwin but Houstn doesn't have to look for star power. Instead, they could go for someone who hasn't tapped their full potential.

That's why Nick Schwager of Battle Red Blog says Elijah Moore could be a solid fit in Houston. At 24, he's still a developing player but already has four years' worth of experience.

"The former second-round pick is only 24 years old, and feels like his potential has not been unlocked yet. Stroud could be the guy to do it. His projected yearly salary should be around $4M per year, and if that is the case, the Texans should absolutely be interested." — Schwager, Battle Red Blog

Texans QB CJ Stroud could help Elijah Moore reach his potential

Moore had a career-high 61 receptions last year for Cleveland but finished with just 8.8 yards per catch. He now enters free agency with 200 receptions for2,162 yards with nine touchdowns.

He's also dealt with plenty of uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Moore had Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White throwing to him during his two seasons with the New York Jets. The revolving door continued in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco (again), Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Jameis Winston, and Bailey Zappe.

Houston hasn't had that problem with C.J. Stroud consistently suiting up. His consistency could be exactly what Moore needs to break out. It also wouldn't break the bank, which is another win.

