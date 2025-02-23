3 offensive linemen Houston should lock in on at the 2025 Combine

It’s no secret the Houston Texans need to bolster their offensive line.

Their offense took a step back in 2024, and while Bobby Slowik took the brunt of the blame, it would have been tough for any offensive coordinator to overcome the issues this team had up front. That was on full display in their Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, when C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times.

Heading into the 2025 offseason, general manager Nick Caserio must find a way to fix this weakness. That’s why he needs to monitor these three prospects when the 2025 NFL Combine kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri



When Armand Membou joined Missouri, he was pegged as an interior lineman. However, the Tigers kept him at tackle, thanks in large part to his mobility—which is beyond impressive for a player standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 332 pounds.

As a pro prospect, he’s likely to shine as a tackle but could slide to guard if needed. In Houston, he’d be an ideal fit at right tackle, allowing Tytus Howard to compete for the starting left guard spot.

The only question at this point is whether the fast-rising Membou will still be on the board when the Texans make their first pick. If he is, he’d be one of the safest bets in the draft.

Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia

If Houston opts for a different direction in Round 1 — perhaps a wide receiver — they could still land a starting guard in the second round. One player who might be available is West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum.

A left tackle for the Mountaineers, Milum is seen as a better fit on the interior at the next level. A stud in the run game, he’d help the Texans shore up that weakness while offering far better pass protection than they got from the position in 2024.

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama



Tyler Booker is a unit. Standing 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, he’s an intimidating presence who spent the past two seasons as Alabama’s starting left guard.

While his size suggests he’s a mauler in the run game, Booker’s blend of power and athleticism made him one of the best interior pass protectors in the nation. He’s another player climbing draft boards, but Houston still needs to do its due diligence in case they get a shot at him in Round 1.