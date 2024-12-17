AFC South Power Rankings Week 16: Houston Texans clinch division early

The Houston Texans are back-to-back AFC South Champions after securing the division this weekend. With three games left to play, they have their ticket punched for the postseason.

As a division winner, they’re also guaranteed at least one home game, even if they don’t move up from the No. 4 seed. They can improve that positioning but there’s no pressure for them to do so — especially since the No. 1 seed gets the only bye. And right now, that seed appears to be locked up by the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the playoffs in Houston’s future, let’s check in on the AFC South Power Rankings and see how their rivals are doing this year.

4. Tennessee Titans (3-11)

Brian Callahan’s first season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans hasn’t gone as planned. They’ve dropped three in a row since shocking the Texans and are now 3-11.

They’re last in these power rankings considering the Jaguars defeated them in Week 14.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)

After knocking off Tennessee last weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars felt to 3-11 in a loss to the New York Jets. They kept it close but in the end, they were handed a seven-point loss.

Doug Pederson could be on the way out for this team as another disappointing season comes to a close.

2. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

The Indianapolis Colts were the only team that could threaten Houston and they appeared to have life in Week 15. Already up 13-7, Jonathan Taylor broke free for a long touchdown, which should have made it 20-7. That’s not what happened as Taylor let go of the ball before crossing the goal line.

Call overturned! This TD was ruled a touchback 😳 pic.twitter.com/jRlTeq9QQs — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024

It was all Denver after that as the Broncos won 31-13. Indy is still technically in the playoff race but their chances are slim.

1. Houston Texans (9-5)

The Texans are playoff bound for the second year in a row under DeMeco Ryans. They boast a great pass rush and a top tier secondary, which will give them a chance against anyone.

Having said that, to make a run they’re going to need more from their offense. Houston has the pieces but a struggling offensive line and suspect play-calling have been an issue.

More Texans news and analysis