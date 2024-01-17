Texans vs. Ravens prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL divisional round
The Houston Texans upset the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs and have earned the right to take on the No. 1 seed in the Divisional Round, the Baltimore Ravens.
The Texans game will be a rematch of a Week 1 showdown when the Ravens won by a final score of 25-9. We can likely scratch that game from our memories due to it being C.J. Stroud's first NFL start. This team has only got better as the season has gone on and could be in a good spot to pull off yet another upset.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
If you want to get in on the action, be sure to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Sign up for an account at DraftKings now!
Texans vs. Ravens odds, spread, and total
Texans vs. Ravens betting trends
- Texans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the Texans' last 15 games
- Texans are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 games vs. Ravens
- Texans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 road games
- Texans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC opponents
- Ravens are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- Ravens are 0-7 straight up in their last seven games played in January
Texans vs. Ravens injury reports
Houston Texans injury report
- Sheldon Rankins - DT - Questionable
- Robert Woods - WR - Questionable
- Jonathan Greenard - DE - Questionable
- Dieter Eiselen - G - Questionable
- Blake Cashman - LB - Questionable
Baltimore Ravens injury report
- Devin Duvernay - WR - IR-R
- Tylan Wallace - WR - Questionable
- Mark Andrews - TE - IR-R
- Zay Flowers - WR - Questionable
- Odafe Oweh - LB - Questionable
Texans vs. Ravens how to watch
- Date: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:30 pm ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Houston Texans Record: 10-7
- Baltimore Ravens Record: 13-4
Texans vs. Ravens key players to watch
Houston Texans
CJ Stroud: The No. 2 overall pick is not only going to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he looked ultra impressive in his first playoff game, leading the Texans to a blowout win against one of the best defenses in the NFL. He completed 28-of-44 passes for 242 years against the Ravens in Week 1. It'll be interesting to see if he can build off that against one of the best secondaries in the league.
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson: The Ravens have gone 1-3 in the playoffs in games that Lamar Jackson has started in, scoring 20 points or fewer in all four of his postseason starts. He's the consensus MVP this season and led the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC which makes this game that much bigger. If he can't lead the Ravens to the win, the narrative that he can't perform in the playoffs is only going to get louder.
Texans vs. Ravens prediction and pick
Both offenses in this matchup poorly with the strengths of the opposing defense. For example, no team runs the ball more than the Baltimore Ravens with 50.28% of their plays being running plays. Now, they face a Texans defense that's second in opponent yards per carry (3.5), sixth in opponent rush EPA, and first in opponent rush success rate.
Teams have been able to throw the ball against them, but that's generally not what the Ravens do. They might struggle to get their offense firing on all cylinders against the stout run defense of the Ravens.
On the other side of things, 72.1% of the offensive yards gained by the Texans come through the air, which is the second highest mark in the NFL. Now they face a Ravens team that has arguably the best secondary in the league, ranking first in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.1), second in opponent dropback EPA, and fourth in opponent dropback success rate. CJ Stroud could be in for a long night.
Finally, you can toss in the fact these two defenses rank inside the top eight in the NFL in opponent third down conversion rate and both in the top half of the NFL in red zone defense and we all of a sudden of a recipe for a low-scoring affair. I'll take the UNDER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!