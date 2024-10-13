Week 6 instant reaction: Joe Mixon explodes as Texans steamroll Patriots
By Randy Gurzi
This was no "trap game" for the Houston Texans, who got the job done in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. Following their win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, the Texans hit the road and improved to 5-1 with a 41-21 victory.
Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, made his starting debut and gave the Texans a fight but was still handed a loss.
Houston took an early 14-0 lead and seemed to be ready to run away with the game. That's when New England found some life. Ka'im Fairbairn missed a 40-yard field goal and Derek Stingley, Jr. was beaten for a 40-yard touchdown by Kayshon Boute. That made it 14-7 at the half but the Texans came out on fire in the third quarter.
Danielle Hunter recorded a strip sack, and Mario Edwards, Jr. picked up the fumble. Two snaps later, Stefon Diggs caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7.
After a couple of Fairbairn field goals, Hunter Henry had a touchdown in the third. That made it 27-14 but again, Houston responded with a turnover to set up a score. This time it was Will Anderson, Jr., who already had two sacks in the game.
Anderson got his hands on a pass from Maye, tipping the ball in the air. Eric Murray was able to pull in the errant pass, giving his team the ball on New England's 26. Joe Mixon capped off another short drive as he ran in a touchdown from 20 yards out.
That was the second touchdown of the game for Mixon, who had a 10-yard reception earlier in the day. He also had a 59-yard run in the second quarter. In his first game back from an ankle injury, Mixon reminded the Texans why they were so excited to land him this offseason.
The veteran back had 132 yards from scrimmage as well as the two touchdowns. Dameon Pierce also returned from injury and had 76 yards and a touchdown while C.J. Stroud finished with three touchdown passes.
Defensively, Anderson led the way with three sacks, and Hunter had one as well.
Up Next for Texans
Houston is on the road again in Week 7, this time to take on the 4-2 Green Bay Packers.