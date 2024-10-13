C.J. Stroud gets seal of approval from sports legend during Texans hot start
By Randy Gurzi
Already off to a 4-1 start this season, the Houston Texans are working toward another win in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.
After defeating the Buffalo Bills in a "measuring stick" game, there were concerns that the Texans could be in danger of a trap game against the 1-4 Patriots. After their first two possessions, that doesn't appear to be the case as C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense have been humming.
Stroud has thrown two touchdown passes, hitting Tank Dell from two yards out to cap off an 11-play, 65-yard drive. He then hit Joe Mixon from 10 yards out to extend the lead to 14-0. His play has been so impressive that another sports legend has taken notice with LeBron James praising the way Stroud passes the ball.
James has paid attention to Stroud in the past since the QB went to Ohio State. James grew up in Akron which is a short drive from Columbus and has always been a huge fan of great NFL play.
Stroud was 7-of-9 for 76 yards with two touchdowns on his first two series. He was thrilled to have Mixon back in the lineup but has still been doing the heavy-lifting with the ground game giving them just 24 yards on 10 attempts — and eight of those were from Stroud.
In his second season in the league, Stroud has already established himself as one of the top passers in the NFL.