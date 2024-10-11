Texans expect Joe Mixon to play Sunday but will be short-handed in secondary
By Randy Gurzi
It looks as though the Houston Texans are about to get a boost on offense — and it comes at the perfect time. Running back Joe Mixon, who was injured in their Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, practiced on Thursday and Friday, meaning they expect him to suit up in Week 6.
Mixon, who put the NFL on blast after suffering an ankle injury on a hip-drop tackle, was a limited participant on both days and still has the questionable designation. That could lead to him playing on a snap count but that would still be a huge help for an offense that just lost a star player.
During their win over the Buffalo Bills, Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury on a 67-yard touchdown reception. He was placed on the IR afterward, so he will be out for at least four games.
Mixon has 184 yards and a touchdown on 39 attempts this season and 44 yards on six receptions. The veteran played seven years with the Cincinnati Bengals, picking up 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns as a runner as well as 2,139 yards and 13 touchdowns on 283 receptions.
Texans secondary will be without two starters in Week 6
Unfortunately, not all the news on the injury front was positive for Houston. While Mixon appears set to return, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Jimmie Ward will both be out. That means the secondary will be short two starters, which could help rookie Drake Maye find a level of comfort in his debut.
Ward, who missed seven games in 2023, aggravated a groin injury in Week 5. Lassiter, a second-round pick from Georgia, is out with a shoulder injury. They could also be without Robert Woods as the veteran wideout missed practice on Friday.