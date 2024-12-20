Week 16 injury report: Chiefs look foolish starting Patrick Mahomes against Texans

The Houston Texans boast one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. This weekend, their sights will be set on Patrick Mahomes as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Mahomes enters the game hobbled after suffering an ankle sprain in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. Kansas City, who comes in with a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills — but lost to them earlier in the year — is trying to secure the No. 1 seed. That means Mahomes will fight through the pain and play against Houston.

That decision seems questionable after seeing the injury report for Week 16. The Texans have more players listed on theirs, including four players already ruled out. They'll be impacted by the absence of Juice Scruggs once again, who was playing left guard after beginning the season at center.

Kansas City will also be without one of their offensive linemen, but it's much worse for them. Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Humphries was added late in the season as the Chiefs looked to solve their biggest issue on offense. Having him out this weekend, with Mahomes banged up, isn't a recipe for success. That's why it would make more sense for the Chiefs to shut him down for the weekend, rest the ankle, and then secure the No. 1 seed.

Yes, that bye week helps. But risking the QB isn't worth it, especially when there are still two more games after this one.

That being said, let's check out the full injury report for Week 16.

Houston Texans injury report

Here is the full injury report for the Texans, courtesy of their official website.

OUT:

Juice Scruggs, G/C, Foot

Cade Stover, TE, Illness

John Metchie III, WR, Shoulder

Foley Fatukasi, DT, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE:

Christian Harris, LB, Ankle

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

OUT:

D.J. Humphries, T, Hamstring

Chamarri Conner, CB, Concussion

