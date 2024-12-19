Christian Harris pops up on Texans injury report following season debut

Christian Harris had a breakout season in 2023 with the Houston Texans, recording 101 tackles, seven pass defenses, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

His third season got off to a bad start though with a leg injury sending him to the IR. He was out for the entire preseason and first 14 weeks of the year before making his debut in the Week 15 win over the Miami Dolphins.

In that victory, Harris looked as though he hadn’t lost a step. He played well in coverage and against the run, finishing with eight tackles. Unfortunately, his status for the next game is now in doubt.

READ MORE: Ranking potential Texans playoff opponents from easiest to hardest

On Thursday, Harris popped up on the Texans’ injury report. He’s currently listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

#Texans ruled out Foley Fatukasi (ankle) and Juice Scruggs (foot) and Cade Stover (appendectomy).

Added linebacker Christian Harris as questionable with ankle injury — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 19, 2024

Harris, a third-round pick from Alabama in 2022, would be missed should he be unavailable. Houston is already going to be without Azeez Al-Shaair, who is serving the second of a three game suspension.

In addition to Harris being questionable, the Texans ruled out interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs — who also missed Week 15. Nose tackle Foley Fatukasi will also be sitting out against the Chiefs.

Not all of the news is bad, however. Houston didn’t have any designation for running back Joe Mixon, which is a positive sign after he suffered an ankle injury against Miami.

Houston needs to be as close to full strength as possible to upset Kansas City, especially after news broke that Patrick Mahomes will play despite his ankle injury.

More Texans news and analysis