Week 10 instant reactions: Texans embarrasing second half leads to defeat
By Randy Gurzi
For the first 30 minutes, the Houston Texans were in full control of the Detroit Lions. For the final 30 minutes, they couldn't figure out how to put any points on the board.
That led to the Lions coming back from a 23-7 deficit, despite Jared Goff throwing five picks, to steal the win 26-23.
On the opening drive, Joe Mixon did what he's done in six of seven games he's played for the Texans and scored a touchdown. It was the fifth game in a row he scored, going in from eight yards out to put his team up 7-0.
The veteran running back set up the next score as well, this time with his receiving. Mixon went 36 yards, finally being tackled at the Detroit three-yard line, after catching a short pass from C.J. Stroud.
Detroit responded, making it a 10-7 game when Jared Goff hit Sam LaPorta from 20 yards out for a touchdown. That made it 10-7 as the Lions did what they do better than anyone — scored in the second quarter.
Houston put up two more field goals after this, one of which was aided by the defense. Denicto Autry broke through the line and hit Goff as he attempted a pass. The ball landed in the arms of Henry To'oTo'o, eventually being called an interception.
Houston capped off the first galf with a scoring drive that covered 66 yards in 42 seconds. John Metchie III, who is getting more snaps due to the absence of Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins, was the key target. Stroud hit him three times on that drive, including from 15 yards out for his first career touchdown.
The second half was a different story as both teams began to trade turnovers. None was as frustrating as when Stroud underhtrew Tank Dell, which should have been a wide open touchdown. That was his second pick, and as was the case with his first, the defense got it right back for them when Calen Bullock recorded his fourth interception.
Detroit eventually found some offense in the second half, going 64 yards on seven plays in the fourth quarter. Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a touchdown, making it 23-20. They tied it up later in the final quarter, thanks to a 58-yarder from Jake Bates with 5:01 to play. He then hit one again from 52, following a miss from 58 by Ka'imi Fairbairn.
That one went through as time expired, dropping the Texans to 6-4.
Up Next for the Texans
Houston will play their third prime-time game in a row, this time heading to Dallas to take on the reeling Cowboys. They should be able to end their two-game losing streak but have to find a way to play better in the second half — which has been an issue for them this year.