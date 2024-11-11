3 Detriot Lions to watch for against Texans in Week 10
The 6-3 Houston Texans are all set to face off against the Detroit Lions tonight on Sunday Night Football. The Texans are looking to get back into the win column after falling to the New York Jets 21-13 last week.
According to Pro Football Focus, The Lions have scored 201 total points and have allowed opposing teams to score 200 against them, while the Lions have scored 258 total points and their opponents have scored 148.
With that being said, here are three Houston Texans to watch in Week 10:
Amon-ra St. Brown, WR
Amon-ra St. Brown caught seven passes for 56 yards, four first downs, and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers last week. This season, St. Brown brought in 48 receptions on 59 targets for 464 yards, averaging 9.7 yards per reception, 30 first downs, and six touchdowns. The Detroit Lions are averaging 2.0 touchdowns per game, while the Texans allow opposing teams an average of 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
2024
- 9 Games
- 48 Receptions (81.4%)
- 464 Receiving Yards (9.7 Yards Per Reception)
- 30 Receiving First Down
- 6 Receiving First Downs
Jack Campbell, LB
Jack Campbell racked up 13 total tackles, three stops, and allowed three receptions on four targets. This season, Campbell has totaled 62 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 20 stops, three hurries, one sack, and one forced fumble. The Lions allow opposing teams to average 106.4 rushing yards per game, while the Texans average 126.4 rushing yards per game.
2024:
- 8 Games
- 62 Total Tackles (32 Solo - 30 Assisted - 4 For Loss)
- 20 Stops
- 3 Hurries
- 1 Stop
Jared Goff, QB
Jared Goff completed 18 of his 22 attempted passes for 145 yards, averaged 6.6 yards per attempt, eight first downs, and a touchdown last week. This season, Goff has completed 158 of his 211 attempted passes for 1,840 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt, 91 first downs, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Detroit Lions are averaging 217 passing yards per game, while the Texans are allowing opponents to average 167.4 passing yards per game.
2024:
- 9 Game
- 146/196 Completions (74.9%)
- 783 Passing Yards (230.0 Yards Per Game)
- 91 Passing First Downs
- 14 Passing Touchdowns
- 4 Interceptions