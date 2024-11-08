Houston Texans double down on guards in 4-round 2025 NFL mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
The 2024 season is far from over but it’s easy to see where the Houston Texans focus needs to be this coming offseason.
Houston has built an impressive roster but has one glaring weakness, the interior line. They weren’t able to find the right deal at the deadline, and the hole at left guard could be their downfall.
That’s why their focus in this 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft is on the interior of the line.
Round 1: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Houston kicks this mock draft off by adding Kentucky nose tackle Deone Walker. While a run-stuffing tackle isn’t as strong of a need as a guard, it’s still a need — and Walker’s simply too good to pass on.
An unreal talent at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, Walker proved he can be a weapon in the pass game as well with a monster campaign in 2023.
He hasn’t taken the quarterback down as often in 2024, but is still worth a first round selection.
Round 2: Luke Kandra, G, Cincinnati
In Round 2, the Texans pull the trigger on their first guard in this mock. Luke Kandra of Cincinnati is a redshirt senior who started his career at Louisville. The 6-foot-4, 323-pounder isn’t flashy but he gets the job done.
This season, he has a pass block grade of 81.5 according to Pro Football Focus, which would be a huge help for C.J. Stroud. He’s primarily played right guard but has shown versatility, even taking snaps at center.
Round 3: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Kaleb Johnson is the Iowa Hawkeyes offense right now. The 225-pound junior has 1,279 yards in nine games. Joe Mixon is still going strong but he’s approaching 30 in a hurry. Having Johnson there to take some of the carries off his shoulders could benefit both Mixon and the team.
Round 4: Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia
In Round 4, the Texans grab another guard. This time, it’s Georgia’s Dylan Fairchild. A 6-foot-5, 315 pound junior, Fairchild has played both left and right guard. He’s a better pass protector than run blocker but right now, that’s where the Texans need help.