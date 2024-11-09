3 Houston Texans to watch against Lions in Week 10
The 6-3 Houston Texans are gearing up for their primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The Texans are coming off a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets in Week 9 and are looking to bounce back against a Lions team currently on a six-game winning streak.
According to Pro Football Focus, The Lions enter Week 10 with the 5th-ranked offense and the 1st-ranked defense, while the Texans have the 12th-ranked offense and the 15th-ranked defense.
With that being said, here are three Houston Texans to watch in Week 10:
Tank Dell, WR
Tank Dell caught six of his nine targets for 126 yards, averaged 21 yards per reception, and four first downs in Week 9 against the Jets. This season, Tank Dell has brought in 30 receptions on 47 targets for 355 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per reception, 17 first downs, and two touchdowns.
With injuries plaguing the Texan’s wide receiver room, Dell has comfortably fits into the WR1 role. The Texans are averaging 1.2 passing touchdowns per game, while the Lions are allowing opponents to pass for 0.8 touchdowns.
2024:
- 8 Games
- 30 Receptions (63.8%)
- 355 Receiving Yards (11.8 Yards Per Reception)
- 17 Receiving First Down
- 2 Receiving First Downs
- 6 Carries
- 30 Rushing Yards (5 Yards Per Carry)
- 2 First Downs
Look for Tank Dell to catch at least five receptions for 60 yards against the Lions.
Kamari Lassiter, CB
Kamari Lassiter recorded six total tackles, two stops and allowed four receptions on four targets for 53 yards, 13.3 yards per reception, and one touchdown. This season, Lassiter has recorded 28 total tackles, two tackles for loss, six passes defended, one interception, and allowed 16 receptions on 35 targets for 271 yards, 16.9 yards per reception, and two touchdowns. The Texans’ defense has allowed opposing teams to average 167.4 passing yards per game this season, and the Lions are averaging 217 yards per game.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 16/35 Completed Passes Allowed (45.7%)
- 271 Receiving Yards Allowed (16.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Touchdown allowed
- 28 Total Tackles (21 Solo - 7 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 2 Passes Defended
- 1 Interception
Look for Kamari Lassiter to record at least three tackles and not allow a touchdown against the Lions.
Joe Mixon, RB
Joe Mixon rushed for 106 yards on 24 carries, six first downs, and one touchdown against the Jets. Mixon has rushed for 609 yards on 126 carries, 4.8 yards per carry, 29 first downs, and six touchdowns through six games. Mixon has also brought in 14 receptions on 19 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. In Week 10 games, Mixon averages 78.2 rushing yards on 17.2 carries, 4.5 yards per carry, and 1.8 rushing touchdowns through five games. The Texans are averaging 126.4 rushing yards per game, while the Lions allow opposing teams to rush for 106.4 yards per game.
2024:
- 6 Game
- 126 Carries
- 609 Rushing Yards (4.8 Yards Per Carry)
- 29 Rushing First Downs
- 6 Rushing Touchdown
- 14 Receptions
- 115 Receiving Yards (8.2 Yards Per Reception)
- 6 Receiving First Down
- 1 Receiving Touchdown
Look for Joe Mixon to rush for at least 90 yards and a touchdown against the Lions.