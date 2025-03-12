Updated Houston Texans depth chart following flurry of moves

The Houston Texans have been one of the more active teams in the league during the beginning stages of NFL free agency. While the actual market doesn't open until 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 12, the Texans have come to terms with several free agents — and made a few moves as well.
One of the more shocking trades was their decision to send Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in exchange for several picks. However, he wasn't the only offensive lineman they traded. General manager Nick Caserio sent Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles and ended up with C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Quarterback:
C.J. Stroud
Davis Mills
Running Back:
Joe Mixon
Dameon Pierce
Dare Ogunbowale
Wide Receiver X:
Nico Collins
Xavier Hutchinson
Wide Receiver Z:
Justin Watson
John Metchie III
Slot:
Christian Kirk
Braxton Berrios
Tight End:
Dalton Schultz
Brevin Jordan
Cade Stover
Left Tackle:
Tytus Howard
Austin Deculus
Left Guard:
Laken Tomlinson
LaDarius Henderson
Center:
Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard:
Juice Scruggs
Nick Broeker
Right Tackle:
Blake Fisher
Jaylon Thomas
Offensive summary
The big additions on offense was Christian Kirk, who changes the receiver corps in a positive way. He wasn't their only addition to the group, however,
Justin Watson was also added and that move hardly made any noise, but it should have. He's a deep threat who could excel with C.J. Stroud. Braxton Berrios was another under-the-radar signing and while he's going to make his mark on special teams, he's also a decent option in the slot.
The offensive line will look much different. We don't know yet if it will be good, but it won't be the unit we suffered through in 2024.
Defensive End:
Will Anderson Anderson
Danielle Hunter
Derek Barnett
Darrell Taylor
3-Tech:
Sheldon Rankins
Denico Autry
1-Tech:
Tim Settle
Kurt Hinish
Linebacker:
Azeez Al-Shaair
Christian Harris
Henry To'oTo'o
Nick Niemann
Cornerback:
Derek Stingley Jr.
Kamari Lassiter
Tremon Smith
D'Angelo Ross
Nickel:
Jalen Pitre
Jimmie Ward
Safety:
Calen Bullock
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
M.J. Stewart
Defensive Summary
Houstons secondary was already strong and adding Gardner-Johnson only makes them more formidable. They shouldn't have to cover for long either given the number of pass rushers they boast in the front seven.
So far on defense, their big move was bringing back Sheldon Rankins, who could be a force if he stays healthy.