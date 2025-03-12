Updated Houston Texans depth chart following flurry of moves

The Houston Texans have been one of the more active teams in the league during the beginning stages of NFL free agency. While the actual market doesn't open until 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 12, the Texans have come to terms with several free agents — and made a few moves as well.

One of the more shocking trades was their decision to send Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in exchange for several picks. However, he wasn't the only offensive lineman they traded. General manager Nick Caserio sent Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles and ended up with C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Quarterback:

C.J. Stroud

Davis Mills

Running Back:

Joe Mixon

Dameon Pierce

Dare Ogunbowale

Wide Receiver X:

Nico Collins

Xavier Hutchinson

Wide Receiver Z:

Justin Watson

John Metchie III

Slot:

Christian Kirk

Braxton Berrios

Tight End:

Dalton Schultz

Brevin Jordan

Cade Stover

Left Tackle:

Tytus Howard

Austin Deculus

Left Guard:

Laken Tomlinson

LaDarius Henderson

Center:

Jarrett Patterson

Right Guard:

Juice Scruggs

Nick Broeker

Right Tackle:

Blake Fisher

Jaylon Thomas

Offensive summary

The big additions on offense was Christian Kirk, who changes the receiver corps in a positive way. He wasn't their only addition to the group, however,

Justin Watson was also added and that move hardly made any noise, but it should have. He's a deep threat who could excel with C.J. Stroud. Braxton Berrios was another under-the-radar signing and while he's going to make his mark on special teams, he's also a decent option in the slot.

The offensive line will look much different. We don't know yet if it will be good, but it won't be the unit we suffered through in 2024.

Defensive End:

Will Anderson Anderson

Danielle Hunter

Derek Barnett

Darrell Taylor

3-Tech:

Sheldon Rankins

Denico Autry

1-Tech:

Tim Settle

Kurt Hinish

Linebacker:

Azeez Al-Shaair

Christian Harris

Henry To'oTo'o

Nick Niemann

Cornerback:

Derek Stingley Jr.

Kamari Lassiter

Tremon Smith

D'Angelo Ross

Nickel:

Jalen Pitre

Jimmie Ward

Safety:

Calen Bullock

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

M.J. Stewart

Defensive Summary

Houstons secondary was already strong and adding Gardner-Johnson only makes them more formidable. They shouldn't have to cover for long either given the number of pass rushers they boast in the front seven.

So far on defense, their big move was bringing back Sheldon Rankins, who could be a force if he stays healthy.

