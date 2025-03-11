Texans fans will bust up laughing when they hear who Colts signed at QB

While the Houston Texans are fortunate to have C.J. Stroud as their franchise quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts aren't anywhere close to being in the same boat. The Texans and Colts both drafted quarterbacks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with Houston taking Stroud second overall and the Colts selecting Anthony Richardson fourth overall.

While Stroud immediately proved to be a franchise quarterback, Richardson has not shown the Colts that he is. He missed most of his rookie year with an injury and then put together an underwhelming season in 2024.

Richardson's inconsistencies led the Colts to bring in the funniest depth option possible, as they inked Daniel Jones to a one-year deal. The Colts now have both quarterbacks with the lowest passer rating in the NFL over the last two seasons on their roster and it's pure comedy for Texans fans.

Texans fans can't help but laugh at the Colts' QB woes

The Colts being in this situation is even funnier considering how good they had it at the quarterback position for well over a decade. They had Peyton Manning for 13 years and then immediately got to draft Andrew Luck when he entered the draft and had him for another six years. Had the Colts made it more of a priority to protect Luck, he'd potentially still be taking snaps for them right now and they wouldn't have found themselves in quarterback purgatory.

This is pure entertainment for Texans fans who have won the AFC South the last two years and look to be the favorites to do so again in 2025. Stroud has proven to be their franchise quarterback and while Texans fans can sit back and not have to worry about the most important position in sports, Colts fans get to enjoy another year where they have to rely on Richardson and now Daniel Jones as well.

Comic gold.