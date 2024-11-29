Predicting the final 5 games of the Houston Texans season
By Randy Gurzi
Entering Week 13, the Houston Texans are sitting atop the AFC South with a record of 7-5. They've struggled for the past month and half, going just 2-4, while C.J. Stroud has suddenly become turnover prone.
They dropped their latest game to the Tennessee Titans, who had just two wins on the season before Sunday. That loss stings, but the only thing they can do is learn from it and get better down the stretch.
Here, we look at the final stretch for the Texans and predict the final five games of the season.
Week 13: Texans at Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a bye in Week 12, which might give them enough time to get Trevor Lawrence healthy. Even if that's the case, they still haven't been good with him.
The Jags are 2-9 overall and were 2-7 with Lawrence under center. The first time these two teams faced off, the Texans needed a nine-play, 69-yard drive in the fourth quarter to walk away with the win. A one-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Dare Ogunbowale with 18 seconds left sealed the victory.
Joe Mixon was out for that showdown and with him back, the Texans will have a much easier time. They assert their dominance with an easy win.
Final Score: Texans 27, Jaguars 16
Record: 8-5
Week 14: BYE
Houston lucked out with the Week 14 bye. Sure, it took forever to get to the break, but they can rest up before a four-game stretch that will help them prepare for the postseason.
Week 15: Dolphins at Texans
The Miami Dolphins aren't the dangerous team they were expected to but they can still be tough to deal with when they're clicking. As long as Houston doesn't overlook them, however, this should be a win. It will just be much closer than expected, but with the Texans being at home, they get the edge.
Final Score: Texans 31, Dolphins 27
Record: 9-5
Week 16: Texans at Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes hasn't had his typical season, throwing interceptions at a higher rate than he ever has. Despite this, the defending Super Bowl champs are the best team in the AFC.
They've done an excellent job building their defense and they're especially good against the run. That's not ideal for the Texans who will have to drop back and throw it often, which hasn't been a recipe for success. The O-line has been better without Kenyon Green but this game could be an issue for Stroud.
Houston sticks around, which will be admirable since the game is in Kansas City, but the champs get the win.
Final Score: Chiefs 26, Texans 23
Record: 9-6
Week 17: Ravens at Texans
Houston has had some excellent games against the run but they've also had a few outings that weren't ideal. None of that matters against the Ravens though.
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry together isn't fair. Baltimore is dominant on the ground — on both sides of the ball. They'll also be fighting for the top spot in the AFC North, whereas Houston won't be worried about their division. Baltimore controls the clock and gets the win.
Final Score: Ravens 24, Texans 17
Record: 9-7
Week 18: Texans at Titans
After losing the final two games, the Texans won't be trying to secure any playoff seeding. They'll also have the AFC South wrapped up (by default), meaning this game doesn't mean much to them — except a chance at revenge.
Perhaps they play the starters for a series or two, but this is essentially a preseason game. Even with that being the case, this still goes Houston's way.
Final Score: Texans 20, Titans 19
Record: 10-7