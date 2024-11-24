Top highlights from Houston Texans Week 12 loss to the Titans
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans fell to 7-5 as they lost to the Tennessee Titans. It's easy to look back on a game such as this and think the entire thing was a disaster.
That wasn't the case, however, as there were some solid plays for Houston. Let's take a break from feeling upset by the loss and check out a few of the best individual performances of the game.
It didn't take long for the first highlight, with Dameon Pierce gaining 80 yards on the opening kickoff. He was pushed out of bounds at the 19-yard line, giving his offense excellent field position.
They capitalized on that with C.J. Stroud finding Cade Stover wide-open for a touchdown on the first offensive snap of the game. That was also the first career touchdown for Stover, with his former college teammate finding him for six.
The defense had some fun as well, with seven sacks in the first half. Two of those were courtesy of Will Anderson, Jr. who was back after missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury.
Trailing 17-7, Houston dialed up the deep ball trying to get back in the game. Tank Dell got free for a 39-yarder.
That set up Nico Collins for a five-yard touchdown.
Collins wasn't done there. Later in the first half, he was on the receiving end of a 56-yarder from Stroud.
He was thrilled to haul that one in, and it allowed Houston to tie it up at 17 when Ka'imi Fairbairn knocked in a short field goal.
Houston finally took the lead back when Jimmie Ward stepped up and took a Will Levis pass to the house for a 65-yard pick-six.
Sadly, this one ended in defeat and there's a lot this team needs to figure out. But they know they have the players to make a run — if they can find more consistency.