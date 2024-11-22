Texans have defensive reinforcements on the way for Week 12

The #Texans released their final injury report for Sunday's game against the #Titans.



OUT:

RT Blake Fisher

DT Folorunso Fatukasi



IN:

DE Will Anderson Jr

CB Kamari Lassiter

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

CB Derek Stingley Jr



QUESTIONABLE:

DE Denico Autry pic.twitter.com/oltNtvVPSk