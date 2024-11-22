Texans have defensive reinforcements on the way for Week 12
By Randy Gurzi
Fresh off a Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans return to NRG Stadium for Week 12. They play host to the Tennessee Titans, which will be their first meeting with their AFC South rival this season.
Houston has a firm lead on the division and is 3-0 against South opponents. They can guarantee a winning record against the division with a win this weekend and they're going to have some of their key players back.
Will Anderson, Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. He's been sidelined since that Halloween game but will return this weekend against the Titans. He won't be the only starter back either, as Kamari Lassiter has been cleared from the concussion protocol.
Will Anderson Jr. outperforming ROY campaign
The No. 3 overall pick in 2023, Anderson won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award after recording 45 tackles and 7.0 sacks. In 2024, he's picked up sacks at a much higher rate, recording 7.5 in the first nine games before his injury.
With him sidelined, Danielle Hunter was asked to do more — and he delivered. He had seven tackles in a Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions and then recorded 2.0 sacks in the win over Dallas.
Texans lost Kamari Lassiter during dominant outing
Houston's first pick this offseason was in the second round, which they used on Kamari Lassiter. The Georgia product had two interceptions against Detroit, giving him three on the season. Unfortunately, he suffered a concussion in the second half and missed Week 11.
Paired with Derek Stingley, Jr., Lassiter gives the Texans a formidable duo in the secondary.