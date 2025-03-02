Top guard in NFL Combine would love joining the Texans

The Houston Texans need to find a new starting left guard and there’s one option that stands out as a perfect fit in their offense. Alabama’s Tyler Booker is a powerful 6-foot-5, 321-pounder with two years of starting experience in the SEC.

Booker, who was a two-year captain with the Crimson Tide, was already considered a first-round prospect even before a strong showing at the NFL Combine. Now, he might have pushed himself out of the Texans’ range.

If he somehow lasts until pick No. 25, Houston would be smart to pull the trigger. As for Booker, he would be thrilled to join the Texans.

Booker, who had a meeting with Houston at the Combine, said it would allow him to reunite with Will Anderson Jr., his former teammate at Alabama.

“It would mean a lot to be on a team with Will Anderson. I’ve learned a lot of my leadership skills from Will. Being around a guy like that who loves the game of football. That’s something hard to pass up on. In the game of football, not everybody loves it." — Booker said at the NFL Combine

Tyler Booker would bring an edge to Houston Texans offensive line

Houston’s poor pass protection received a lot of attention in 2024 but they had just as tough a time opening holes in the ground game. That would change with Booker — not only because of his work, but his contagious attitude.

Booker plays with a mean streak, saying he “makes guys not love football anymore.”

The Texans offense could look vastly different with such a tone-setter paving the way. That’s why fans would love it even more than Booker if he finds his way to Houston.

