Houston Texans 2025 NFL Combine meeting tracker

The Houston Texans joined the rest of the NFL in Indianapolis, Indiana this week as the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is set to kick off.

Players have already made their way to Indy and while drills don't actually begin until Thursday, they've been able to get in front of the mic and speak with the media. While doing so, many of them took the chance to inform the press about which teams have shown interest in them,

READ MORE: 3 explosive tight ends the Houston Texans need to scout at 2025 NFL Combine

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the biggest star (literally) that Houston spoke with was Texas nose tackle Alfred Collins from Texas. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Collins is a massive defender who can shut down the run. If Houston decides to bring him in, it could be a potential upgrade over Foley Fatukasi.

But who else have they met with? Let's check the full list below to find out!

List of players the Houston Texans have met with at the 2025 NFL Combine

This list will update throughout the week as more names become known.

Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell said he met with the Houston Texans here at the scouting combine.



He said he prides himself in being able to affect the game with his pass rush and ability to play the run. He said playing the run well is a mentality and he has it. pic.twitter.com/jsdZ0s4U4d — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) February 26, 2025

Until all the names are announced, it will be tough to see where the Texans's focus will be.

The NFL Combine runs through Sunday, March 2. The 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay, will kick off on Thursday, April 24, and run through Saturday, April 26.

More Texans news and analysis