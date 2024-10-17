Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't seem pleased with NFL after Mario Edwards suspension
By Randy Gurzi
With a record of 5-1, the Houston Texans are preparing to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. It was going to be a tough matchup regardless of any outside circumstances considering these are two of the hottest young teams in the league right now. It's going to be even tougher for the Texans with Kamari Lassiter, Jimmie Ward, and Nico Collins all injured.
On top of that, they now have to replace Mario Edwards, Jr. who was suspended four games by the league due to a violation of the substance abuse policy. Caserio quickly touched on this topic while discussing the state of the team with John Harris and Marc Vandermeer.
He said that they were fortunate to have Denico Autry returning from a suspension but refrained from diving into the suspension for Edwards. He called it a league matter and might have had some frustration as he said, "I could make a comment about it but probably discretion is a better part of valor on that one.”
As for the team itself, Caserio sounded like a typical GM when he didn't want to get too excited about their 41-21 win over New England. He was happy they began to create turnovers but said they had "a little bit of a lull in the second quarter."
Caserio also spent some time praising the development of Will Anderson, Jr., who was named the AFC Player of the Week. The second-year player had three sacks and was the reason Drake Maye threw one of his interceptions.
According to Caserio, the team selects players based on their work ethic and willingness to get better. He says Anderson has all of that and is excelling despite being asked to do more with them than he did during his time at Alabama.
