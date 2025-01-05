Titans make cold-blooded call on uniforms against Houston Texans in season finale

The Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 on the road but Houston fans might see something familiar on the field.

Tennessee is sporting their vintage uniforms, which happen to be the same they wore when they were the Houston Oilers.

Founded in 1959, the Oilers organization moved to Tennessee in 1997 and were known as the Tennessee Oilers for a couple of years. In 1999, they changed to the Titans, which has been their name ever since.

With the NFL allowing multiple helmets again, the Titans have been able to use this look again and it's hard not to feel nostalgic when seeing it. It's also impossible to think this wasn't a calculated decision by Tennessee.

The Houston fan base was without a team until 2002 when the Texans were introduced to the NFL. They've become a strong franchise and won their second AFC South title in a row this year. Still, the franchise knows the fans love the Houston blue, which is why they introduced their own alternates this year.

While that jersey isn't all blue like the Oilers, there's a fantastic-looking logo with the H-Town blue color.

Tennessee won in Week 12 when the two teams faced off and Houston is aiming to finish the season strong — while also getting a measure of revenge.

