Is Diontae Johnson playing for the Texans in Week 18 vs. Titans?

Sunday is the final day of regular season football in the NFL. 18 teams will see their campaign end while 14 will go on to play in the postseason. One of those will be the Houston Texans, who are 9-7 and secured the AFC South championship for the second time in a row.

That means they're going to be the No. 4 seed and will host a playoff game in the Wild Card Round. Considering all the injuries they've had in 2024, it's fair to ask if head coach DeMeco Ryans wants to rest his starters.

That won't be the case as he says they haven't played well enough to consider sitting everyone out. We don't know whether that means they'll go all out in this one, or treat it like a preseason game. But it does seem as though everyone, including Diontae Johnson, will be out there preparing for the following Sunday.

Will Diontae Johnson make his debut for the Texans?

Houston claimed Diontae Johnson on waivers last week following his release from the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't get to play against his former team but Johnson is expected to make his debut against the Tennessee Titans.

Johnson has been picking up the offense quickly according to new teammate Joe Mixon, who added that Johnson and quarterback C.J. Stroud have a great rapport already. If their solid work in practice can carry over into the game, that would be a huge help for Stroud who no longer has Stefon Diggs or Tank Dell at his disposal.

Houston is Johnson's third team this year. He began the season with the Carolina Panthers before being traded before the deadline to Baltimore. He was a poor fit with the Ravens and has a chance to redeem himself as a member of the Texans. That begins Sunday in Nashville, which should help him prepare for the playoffs.

More Texans news and analysis