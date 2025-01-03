4 key milestones Texans players can hit in Week 18 vs. Titans

The Houston Texans might not be able to change their playoff seeding with a win in Week 18 but there's still a lot to gain by having the starters out there.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans says the starters should expect to play, which makes sense. The Texans' offense was awful in Week 17, so they need to find some confidence in Week 18. Even if that means they play for just one quarter or one half, they need to put together some decent drives before the postseason.

READ MORE: Joe Mixon excited for Houston Texans new weapon on offense

In addition to helping the team, there are four statistical milestones the starters can attain this weekend. Let's check those out now.

Joe Mixon can get 1,000 yards on the ground

Houston added Joe Mixon this offseason after he spent seven years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed four games with a high ankle sprain but then exploded when he returned.

Mixon had four straight games with more than 100 yards but has struggled during the second half of the season. He still enters Week 18 with 993 yards and 11 touchdowns. That means unless he sits out, he's going to top 1,000 yards for the fifth time in his career.

Nico Collins can hit 1,000 yards receiving

Despite missing five games, Nico Collins is well on his way to a second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The Texans' No. 1 wideout has 63 receptions for 968 yards with six touchdowns. He needs just 32 yards to cross the mark, and with his speed, that could happen on just one pass.

C.J. Stroud can get TD No. 20, outside shot at 4,000 yards

The final two milestones that can be hit are for C.J. Stroud. The second-year quarterback has been struggling due in large part to the pressure he's been under from opposing defenses. Stroud has been sacked 52 times this season and has seen his numbers drop.

He currently has 3,677 yards and 19 touchdowns after going for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie.

Stroud can still top 20 touchdowns, which he should be able to do. However, getting to 4,000 yards will be more difficult. To do so, he needs 323 yards through the air — something he hasn't done since Week 5. Last time he faced Tennessee, he had 247 yards and two touchdowns.

The odds aren't in his favor but Stroud could surprise everyone and finish the season on a high note.