Full list of Houston Texans picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay with Lambeau Field playing host. Last year, the Houston Texans didn't have a selection in Round 1, which was a stark contrast from 2023 when they made a pick at No. 2 and No. 3.

General manager Nick Caserio still knocked the draft out of the park as he landed cornerback Kamari Lassiter from Georgia at No. 42 overall, USC safety Calen Bullock at No. 78, and Ohio State tight end Cade Stover at No. 123.

This year, they'll once again be on the clock in Round 1 with the 25th overall selection. They will then have one pick in every other round except the sixth.

Houston traded its sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Kendrick Green. Since then, the pick has been traded again, and the Los Angeles Rams will make it at No. 204 overall.

They also sent their fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, who now own the 162nd selection. However, the Texans still pick in Round 5 as they have the Buffalo Bills selection at No. 167.

With all that being said, here's a look at the six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft owned by Houston.

Round 1, Pick 25

Round 2, Pick 56

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 4, Pick 125

Round 5, Pick 167 (via Buffalo Bills)

Round 7, Pick 243

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24, 2025 with the first round on Thursday night. Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, April 25 with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 26.

