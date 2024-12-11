Houston Texans DE Danielle Hunter is on record-setting pace this year
By Randy Gurzi
After eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Danielle Hunter signed a two-year deal worth $49 million to play for the Houston Texans. It was a return to his Texas roots and has paid off for Hunter and the franchise.
Through 14 weeks, Hunter has 81 quarterback pressures. According to Will Kunkel of FOX 26, that's 11 more than anyone else in the league.
It's also more than anyone other than Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys has recorded in the same time frame over the past six years. Parsons, one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL, had 81 as well last season.
Hunter hasn't just pressured the QB either, but he's been able to get home. Through 14 games, the 30-year-old has recorded 10.5 sacks, just two shy of Trey Hendrickson who leads the NFL with 12.5 and a half-sack shy of Myles Garrett and Nik Bonitto who are tied for second.
He's not alone either, with Will Anderson, Jr. picking up 9.5 sacks on the opposite side of Hunter. Anderson has done this in just 11 games after an ankle injury cost him three weeks.
Danielle Hunter overcame scary injury and before reasserting his dominance
Hunter was lost for the season after just seven games in 2021 when he suffered a serious neck injury. There were concerns he could slow down after this but that wasn't the case.
He returned to the Vikings and had 10.5 sacks in 2022. He added a career-high 16.5 with 83 tackles in 2023 before hitting the open market.
Hunter has now recorded double-digit sacks in six of nine seasons, including the past three.