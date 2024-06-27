Taking a look at the 2 worst contracts in Houston Texans' history
I said it’s not fun to think about, but let’s discuss it anyway; bad contracts. Since the Texans have given out a lot of money over the years, you will get some bad contracts. That takes us to the not-so-pleasant part of Texans' history. The overpays, the players getting big contracts despite never producing on the field, and everything in between.
If you have been a Texans fan for a while, you’ll remember those days like it was yesterday. For the younger group of fans, they may have grown up in it or were too young to remember. If you’ve been around since the existence of the franchise, you likely will remember everything, good and bad.
Ask any fanbase and they’ll give you at least two players they wish they didn’t pay big money to. The Texans are one of those teams as well. In my “3 biggest contracts the Texans have ever given out” article, I said they have a very good batting average when it comes to giving out big money. Now, not even the best of the best can hit on every single contract. Unfortunately, even the best general managers aren’t immune to giving out bad contracts. So we’re here to discuss it today.
However you choose to get through this era of Texans history, I hope it doesn't ruin your day too much. Like your favorite history channel, I'm here to talk about the bad part of history. So sit down, grab a drink if you need to, and let’s take a walk through the dark part of Houston Texans' history today.