Texans wide receiver Nico Collins shows off during 2025 Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl has never been a huge draw, and that's remained the case. While the league deserves praise for mixing things up and bringing back more skills competitions, it's hard to get fans amped up for a flag football game. That doesn't mean there weren't some fun moments, though. Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins showed off his skills.

Collins, who had 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games this season, made his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Although his squad lost by a score of 76-63, he still made an insane catch early in the game.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underthrew Collins but the fourth-year wideout showed off his incredible catch radius and hauled in the off-target pass.

Nico Collins is a star for the Houston Texans

Collins broke out in 2023 after recording 446 yards as a rookie and 481 in year two. His third season saw him haul in 80 passes for 1,297 yards with eight touchdowns.

This led to Houston locking him up with a three-year extension worth $72.5 million. It felt like a gamble at the time but general manager Nick Caserio was banking on Collins developing into a legit No. 1 wideout.

His gamble paid off with Collins leading the league in receiving through the first five weeks of the season. He was slowed by a hamstring injury, which cost him five games, but picked up where he left off once he returned.

Houston is looking for a new offensive coordinator and while they know they need someone who can unlock C.J. Stroud's potential, Collins is also a key piece that needs to be considered when making this important choice.

