3 players the Houston Texans must re-sign this offseason

After a disappointing playoff run, the Houston Texans are entering the offseason looking to retool and make another run at a championship. There are many questions on this team now, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.

With some major names expected to hit free agency, the Texans have to decide on their futures and who they’d like to see back.

The Texans are set to have 25 free agents, including star acquisition Stefon Diggs, who they acquired from the Buffalo Bills last year, and backup quarterback Case Keenum. With a projected $10.6M in cap space, according to Spotrac, the Texans will need to find some wiggle room to stay active come March. Let’s take a look at several players the Texans should look to re-sign.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs

The Texans offense didn’t live up to its true potential this season after losing Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL. Houston has a chance to run it back with Diggs next season on a short contract that doesn’t hurt their salary cap.

Before suffering his knee injury, Diggs was starting to pick up the offense and be a reliable target next to Nico Collins. In eight games played, Diggs totaled 496 yards and four total touchdowns. Diggs is expected to once again be a key piece to the development of Stroud in Year 3, with the Texans taking advantage of Stroud’s rookie contract.

Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi

Foley Fatukasi was a cheap under-the-radar signing last offseason that many people overlooked. Now after a successful first season, the Texans will look to retain a key player in the middle of their defensive line.

On the season, Fatukasi totaled 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack in 11 games. Fatukasi signed a one-year/$5.1M contract, and if he comes back to Houston, they’ll be able to sign him to a pretty similar deal. With suspensions to the defensive line throughout the season, Fatukasi never missed a beat and played well as the Texans relied on him to stop the run.

Defensive back Eric Murray

Eric Murray has been a reliable player for the Texans since coming over in 2020, including 14 starts this season.

With questions at safety, and most likely another shakeup to the secondary as a whole, the Texans need to find some stability at the position. In a safety room expected to be as young as this one, having veterans like Jimmie Ward and Eric Murray is a good thing. This wouldn’t be the last move the Texans make to the position, either. With free agency and the draft coming up, Houston likely will continue to add to it.